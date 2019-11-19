Operation GRITS: Vidalia collects holiday care packages for troops overseas

VIDALIA, La. (11/18/19)– Pattie Jones started Operation GRITS almost a decade ago. Grits stands for ‘Gifts Raised in the South’.

The program has brought holiday cheer to more and more deployed troops every year through care packages filled with items like snacks, wipes, crossword puzzles, and letters from home.

“Family and friends are getting together and they’re far away from their home and loved ones, it’s a way for them to know that people here do still remember them and care for them,” Pattie Jones, Operation GRITS Founder, said.

The items are all simple, but for troops overseas they’re necessities. Amy DeWitt has two sons in the military who have both received operation grits care packages. Dewitt’s oldest son, John, has also helped send packages since returning home.

“That’s why we take this little bit of time to do this GRITS to give back to them what we want to show our appreciation for, because it’s not very much, but to them it means the world,” Amy DeWitt said. “Especially when they get that card that says thank you for being a soldier, thank you for taking time and being away from your family so I can be with mine.”

The care packages are sent in bulk to troops of local families. They then get to play Santa for a day and share a little piece of southern love.

“For their friends to think, ‘oh these people must really care about y’all,’ it just gives you chills,” DeWitt said. “To know people have that heart for our boys and they don’t even know them, but they know what they are putting out there and they know what they are sacrificing and it’s very heart warming.”

To get involved with ‘Operation GRITS’ you can donate funds or items to 107 Carter street in Vidalia. To make sure all care packages get to troops in time for the holidays, the deadline is December 6.