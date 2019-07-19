Newsfeed Now for July 19: Moon landing anniversary; Extreme heat in the South

On Newsfeed Now for July 18th, the conversation began in Washington, D.C. 50 years ago, three Americans forever changed the course of history by stepping foot on the moon. NBC’s Jay Gray took a look at the historic journey.

EXTREME HEAT: The heat wave that has been roasting much of the U.S. in recent days is just getting warmed up, with temperatures expected to soar to dangerous levels through the weekend. KFDX Meterologist Scott Cook joined the conversation.

We are heating up today at the same rate as yesterday. reaching into the lower 90s by noon. Skies have been staying sunny across Texoma and our highs will be pushing near the triple digits this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/qvH8a3wE1X — Scott Cook (@ScottCookWx) July 18, 2019

BAGEL BEATING: An Arkansas man is facing decades in prison after reportedly hitting a store manager at a dollar store with $1.10 pizza bagels, and slapping a restaurant employee. KNWA’s Chris Frye reports.

