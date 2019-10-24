National Prescription Take-Back Day set for Oct. 26

(10/24/2019) -- NBC 10 has learned more about the driving history of 51-year-old Daniel Lynn Ross, Jr. He is the man accused of being behind the wheel of an SUV that struck & killed Ashley Dorsey on October 22, 2019.

The SUV that police say Ross was driving when Dorsey was hit on Tuesday was white Chevrolet Equinox. It appears that may be the same vehicle police say Ross was driving in 2016 when he was accused of hitting a woman walking on the sidewalk in West Monroe.