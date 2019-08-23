Morehouse General Hospital to host open house

OUACHITA PARISH, LA (08/23/19)--Directional Way Finding Signage will allow visitors to get to our attractions safely, easily and effortlessly. Attractions can make or break a vacation location. That's why the Monroe/ West Monroe Visitors Bureau has decided to take on a signage project to make sure visitors find all the activities Ouachita Parish has to offer.

"We did research that showed it's something that enhances and increases the satisfaction with a visitors experience with a town when they can find the locations very easily," said Alana Cooper, President at Monroe-West Monroe Visitors Bureau.

Visitors won't have to search online for hours for things to do, instead artsy, metal signs will be placed on streets and highways throughout the parish. When they see a sign that interests them, they just have to follow the directions.

"They are not right on I-20, they are a little off the beaten path. So to get them securely there and get them in front of a cash register making more economic impact. That's the whole overall goal," said Cooper.