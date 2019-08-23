Morehouse General Hospital to host open house

WEST MONROE, La. — Derrick Frazier, CEO of Morehouse General Hospital, and Nurse Practitioner Kyle Lavergne joined us on Louisiana Living to talk about their upcoming open house that will introduce new cutting edge healthcare technology.

