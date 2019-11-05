Monroe prepares for President Trump’s arrival

President Donald Trump steps off Air Force One after arriving at Andrews Air Force Base, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, in Andrews Air Force Base, Md. Trump had spent the week attending the United Nations General Assembly in New York. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

MONROE, La. (11/05/2019)– Whether they are with the Trump Train or trying to stop it, thousands of Louisianians are expected to gather at the Monroe civic center. Some of those traveling from out of state have already made their way here.

“Yeah, I got here early,” Bruce Carter, a resident of Atlanta, GA, said. “I’ve got a lot of time on my hands. I’m retired and been sick, so I have time to do it, a lot of people don’t. If we don’t support him, he’s not gonna come out here and support us.”

That’s why officials have begun prepping. Parking lots have been cleared and roads are being blocked off. A projector has also been set up outside of the civic center in case of an overflow.

“I think everybody is excited,” Lynda Bayles, a resident of Chatham, LA, said. “I know out in the country where I live we are, and I hope everybody is.”

It’s been almost four decades since a president last visited the twin cities, leaving many asking the same questions- why Monroe and why now?

“Why he came here, I don’t know, I guess to try to help these people,” Carter said.

“This may just be exactly what we need, because it has been a long time since a sitting president has been here and I think that that may be a key to being a success,” Bayles said.

Those attending are asked to arrive early and comply with police as they direct traffic to the designated parking areas.

Also refrain from bringing large bags, purses, or containers to the civic center.

Small clear purses are preferred for items like keys or a wallet.

Monroe Police are not telling us specifics about what streets will be closed around town during the event.

However, it’s likely the roads immediately adjacent to the Monroe Civic Center will be close while the president is speaking.

When the president is in route from the airport to the civic center, expect multiple routes to be shut down. Air Force One is expected to land sometime after 6 pm, so any roads heading to the civic center will be impacted. Doors will open at 4 and President Trump is expected to begin at 7.