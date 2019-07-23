Mommy and Me: Family Fruit Cups

WEST MONROE, La. — Local authors Jamie Mayes and Lee Antwine III joined us on Louisiana Living to give us a sneak peek into their latest work, the Mommy and Me Cookbook.

Here is how you can make your own Family Fruit Cups.

Ingredients:

(1) 12 oz. container of raspberries

(1) 12 oz. container of blueberries

(1) 12 oz. container of strawberries

(1) 12 oz. container of blackberries

1/3 cup honey

2 small oranges

6 small storage cups or bowls

Directions:

Rinse the strawberries and chop them into fourths. Pour them into a dish large enough for all fruits. Pour the raspberries, blueberries, and blackberries into a colander and rinse thoroughly. Drain them and pour the fruits in with the strawberries. Cut the oranges in half and squeeze the juice into the bowl of fruit. Add a 1/2 cup honey to the fruit mixture and stir so that the honey coats all fruits evenly.

Scoop the fruit into the cups or bowls so that the fruit is evenly distributed into each cup. Cover the snack cups and place them in the refrigerator to cool. This can be served as a healthy but delicious snack for the kids. Freezing the fruit cups will not only make them last longer, it will be quite refreshing on a hot summer day.