Louisiana State Police enhance child safety seat law

West Monroe, La. (06/28/19)– Louisiana State Police are taking extra precautions when it comes to children in vehicles.

Louisiana State Police are working with the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission, as well as the University Medical Center New Orleans, to bring awareness to the new enhanced child safety seat law.

One local woman says she always makes sure her younger sister is in her booster seat and buckled up before going anywhere in her vehicle.

“Just in case something happens, so they won’t get hurt like if an accident or something bad happens, I would be upset if something happens to them” said Rryauna Lawson.

The new guidelines by the American Academy of Pediatricians now require children 2 years or younger to be in a rear-facing car seat. Children older than 2 , but younger than 4 must ride in a forward-facing seat with an internal harness.

The new law also states that children 4 to 9 years old must use a booster seat as well as ride in a rear seat until they turn 13.



Lawson says the distance of the drive should not matter, even if it’s just a trip down the street.

“They should use it just in case, even if they think it’s safe not to wear it,” said Lawson. I think they should wear it anyway.”

The purpose of these changes is to better prevent injuries and maximize the benefits of child safety and seat belts.

The new enhancements go into effect on August 1, 2019.