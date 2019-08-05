JOB OPPORTUNITY: Ouachita Parish Schools seeks bus drivers

MONROE, La. (08/05/19)– Back to school is only one week away for many parts of the Ark-La-Miss, and one school district is in need of bus drivers.

Ouachita Transportation will be taking applications from now until next Monday, the first day of school.



If you’d like to be a substitute bus driver, you must be at least 21 years old with a good driving record, you must be able to pass a drug test, and obtain a commercial driver’s license- but most importantly you have to love kids.



“Bus drivers have the most important job of the parish, because of the precious cargo- the children,” Skeeter Boyd, Transportation Director, said. “So they have a multitask job, they not only drive carefully, they have to control 50-60 kids at a time.”

Drivers also get to choose what age group they’d like to work with and have opportunities to drive students to activity trips, such as football games and UIL events, for extra pay.