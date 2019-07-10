IMPROVEMENTS: Road Construction Projects in Ruston

Ruston locals can expect to see improvements to the city’s roadways in the upcoming weeks. The city has recently approved a few construction projects including a connector between celebrity drive and I-20 north service road.

“So Celebrity Drive is where a lot of our commercial development is in our city, we actually put an interchange on the west side of 33 for that road,” Walker said.

A traffic light will also be installed at the intersection of celebrity drive and Farmerville Highway to prevent collisions and congestion in this area.

“That’s been a huge problem with traffic backing up, people trying to turn left onto Highway 33, with this new traffic light that alleviates that issue,” Walker said.

Mayor Walker said the city has also been working on the Tarbutton Interchange located on the west side of town. It’s a project that has been in the works for 25 years and underway for the last 4 years. It is expected to be complete by January 2020.

“It’s a great project, because it opens up a lot of area for commercial and residential area within our city. It is located halfway between Gramling and Ruston,” Walker said.

The Tarbutton Interchange will also alleviate traffic coming from Louisiana Tech during campus events.