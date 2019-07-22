IMPROVEMENTS: City Council scheduled to discuss multiple city projects at Tuesday’s meeting

MONROE, La. (07/22/19)– The Monroe City Council is working alongside the Monroe regional airport to make interior enhancements and exterior improvements.

The airport is in need of a $1.8M drainage project to make runways and taxiways safer.

Engineers says without this drainage system ponds are able to form on the runways, making it dangerous for the aircraft to take off and land.

With the help of Mayor Mayo, the drainage project will be funded through the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the State Aviation Department.

“We are certainly appreciative of the FAA in providing us with the funding to move this project forward,” Ron Phillips, Monroe Regional Airport Director, said.

This is only one of the many enhancements that will be discussed at Tuesday’s city council meeting.

The Monroe Water Treatment Plant is also looking to restore their metal water storage tank. The request for authorization to advertise for project bids is on the council’s agenda.