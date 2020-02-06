H&R Block teams with local non-profits during tax season

MONROE, LA (2/5/20)-- In today's time you can find many kids in front of the TV or playing video games, but for six Monroe kids, their greatest toy is their bikes. However, super bowl Sunday night, all six bikes were stolen.

"We have a whole bunch of friends and we would ride over to the Mac over there on Cuba. Then we would go to the Green Park. Now we have to walk over there," said Colby Shambro, had bike stolen.

The family says the kids go to school, do their homework, and spend the rest of the afternoon popping wheelies and riding their bikes. This became their daily routine.

"It's great to have kids that want to be outside and enjoy the outside. They are not inside on video games and all that. It's what they want to do...be outside," said Scott Cheek, Family.