H&R Block teams with local non-profits during tax season

WEST MONROE, La. (2/6/2020) — Victoria Holloway from H&R Block in Monroe stops by with Ross Slacks, Executive Director of Northeast Louisiana Delta African American Heritage Museum to discuss how they’re teaming up this tax season to raise money for Slacks’ organization and several others in the area.
When doing your taxes at H&R Block, you can get a code, and with that code, you have the chance to donate to one of the local non-profits H&R Block has teamed up with. Holloway explains the process and how you can get involved.