How many calories should you cut to lose weight?

(7/24/19) If you’re like millions of people, you’ve contemplated making some life style changes in order to improve your health.

According to a new study, it might be easier than you think.

In a study published in the medical journal Lancet a group of 218 adults were monitored by Duke University Medical Center for two years.

While 75 of them didn’t have to make any changes to their diet, the other 143 healthy adults under the age of 50 were asked to cut 25% of their calories for two years.

That became difficult to maintain, and the average calorie reduction was 12% over the two years.

Researchers found, just by eliminating 300 calories per day, the calorie cutting group not only lost weight, but significantly reduced their risk for cardiovascular diseases.

