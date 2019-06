(6/27/19) WEST MONROE, La. -- When adversity enters a child's life, having someone to turn to is crucial for assuring them that everything is going to be okay. One local group who works to ensure stability for every abused or neglected child is being honored in this month's Pay It Forward.

A child's innocence has no place being locked in a courtroom battle. CASA, Court Appointed Special Advocates, is an organization that steps in to maintain some sense of normalcy for foster children or children who have been abused.