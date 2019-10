OUACHITA PARISH, La. (10/23/2019)-- When it comes to elections here in Louisiana, candidates who don't make runoff tend to get upset and distance themselves from the race, but for the Police Juror race for District F, we have seen the complete opposite.

"We are just concerned citizens of the district, just as everyone is," Clifford "Cliff" Thomas, Former Police Juror Candidate, said. "Our concern is we want to make sure that on November 16th, the right person is elected to office."