WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– In the very early hours of Sunday into Sunday afternoon a cluster of storms that were remnants of a tropical low that lifted NE through the region Saturday passed through south Arkansas. These storms caused an excessive amount of rainfall ranging from 3inches to nearly 9inches which led Union and Ashley County to be under a Flood Watch Warning for most of the morning until 1:15pm. The cluster of storms have cleared out for the most part however flooding still remains in some part of south Arkansas along with damaged roads.