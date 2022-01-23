Skip to content
KTVE - myarklamiss.com
West Monroe
43°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Morning Show
Crime
Ark-La-Miss Most Wanted
Local News
Countdown To Christmas
Louisiana News
Arkansas News
Mississippi News
Coronavirus
Operation Vaccination
National News
Politics
Business
Entertainment
Did you see
Your Local Election HQ
Hispanic Heritage Month
PR Newswire Press Releases
Top Stories
‘Divine intervention’: Man carrying own severed arm is saved
Connecticut teacher accused of leaving children home alone while she spent weekend in Florida
Video
Arrest warrant issued for cruise ship by US judge
Monroe man arrested on Negligent Homicide charge after hit & run accident
Weather
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Submit your weather pics
Top Stories
Full evening forecast January 23rd
Video
Top Stories
Full evening forecast January 22nd
Video
Top Stories
Evening Forecast – Friday, January 21st
Video
Morning Forecast – Friday, January 21st
Video
Fish & Game Forecast – Friday, January 21st
Evening Forecast – Thursday, January 20th
Video
Sports
League Lights
High School Football
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
SEC Football
NFL
NFL Draft
MLB
Big Tournament
The Simmons’ Duck Report
China 2022
Top Stories
La Tech Bulldogs falls 83-76 to UAB Blazers ending 7-game winning streak on Karl Malone Court Saturday Afternoon
Video
Top Stories
Friday Night High School Hoops: Ouachita takes down West Monroe 48-34 & Wossman defeats Richwood 73 to 56 in Rival District Match Up
Video
ULM Warhawks Hoops fall 73 to 65 as Troy holds on their First Place spot in Sun-Belt Conference
Neville Tigers Basketball escapes Rayville Hornets by one point (56-55) in Thursday Night Contest
Video
Irving fined $25,000 by NBA for cursing at fan in Cleveland
Community
Louisiana Living
Christmas Cheer “Virtual” Food Drive
El Dorado Community Christmas Tree
Remarkable Women
BestReviews
In the Garden
EAT LOCAL!
Boil Advisories
Destination Louisiane
Path to Patriotism
Clear the Shelters
Events
Veterans Voices
Sponsored Content: GET GORDON LEGAL
NBC 10 Salutes
FOX 14 Spotlight
Top Stories
West Monroe High School host team clean up day
Video
Day in the life: rodeo and live stock show competitor
Video
MISSING DOG: Local family attempt to locate their dog
BOIL ADVISORY: East Richland Water System issues partial boil advisory
Lifestyle
Project Roadblock
Honey Hole Insider
CMA Awards
Moments of Mindfulness
Health Minute
Dr Oz Wellness Network
Ask The Experts
Sponsored Content: Air Service
Sponsored Content: Ameriprise Financial
Sponsored Content: FastServ Medical
Sponsored Content: Floor Works
Sponsored Content: Fresh Start Rehab
Sponsored Content: Hogan Insurance
Sponsored Content: Kens Coffee
Sponsored Content: Magickal Mystic
Sponsored Content: Level Tech
Contest
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with us
TV Schedule
Regional News Partners
About BestReviews
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
School Mask
Mask or no Mask
Search
Search
Search
Full evening forecast January 23rd
Video
by:
Brianna Medina
Posted:
Jan 23, 2022 / 11:29 PM CST
/
Updated:
Jan 23, 2022 / 11:29 PM CST
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Daily News
Sign Up
Don't Miss
Monroe man arrested on Negligent Homicide charge after hit & run accident
West Monroe man arrested after ex-girlfriend’s mother discovers him walking on vehicle with handgun in security footage
Traffic stop on I-20 lands California couple in jail on drug charges
Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office to investigate hit and run accident
Four local residents arrested after Monroe Police performs a drug bust
Video
Don't Miss
Man carrying own severed arm saved
Teacher left kids at home alone during Fla. trip: police
Video
Arrest warrant issued for cruise ship by US judge
Monroe man arrested on Negligent Homicide charge after hit & run accident
La Tech Bulldogs falls 83-76 to UAB Blazers ending 7-game winning streak on Karl Malone Court Saturday Afternoon
Video
West Monroe High School host team clean up day
Video
Friday Night High School Hoops: Ouachita takes down West Monroe 48-34 & Wossman defeats Richwood 73 to 56 in Rival District Match Up
Video
Trending Stories
Monroe man arrested on Negligent Homicide charge after hit & run accident
West Monroe man arrested after ex-girlfriend’s mother discovers him walking on vehicle with handgun in security footage
Traffic stop on I-20 lands California couple in jail on drug charges
Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office to investigate hit and run accident
Four local residents arrested after Monroe Police performs a drug bust
Video