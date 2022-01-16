Evening full weather forecast Sunday January 16th

Skip to content
KTVE - myarklamiss.com
West Monroe
48°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Morning Show
Crime
Ark-La-Miss Most Wanted
Local News
Countdown To Christmas
Louisiana News
Arkansas News
Mississippi News
Coronavirus
Operation Vaccination
National News
Politics
Business
Entertainment
Did you see
Your Local Election HQ
Hispanic Heritage Month
PR Newswire Press Releases
Top Stories
FBI: Suspect attacked officer “without provocation” at Pentagon bus platform
Grambling State University honors Alum & NBA Hall of Fame Willis Reed on Legends Night
Video
‘A very violent altercation’ three Monroe men arrested after an altercation during a high school basketball game, police say
COVID-19 in Arkansas: Active cases blast past 90,000, hospitalizations hit highest point since August
Weather
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Submit your weather pics
Top Stories
Evening full weather forecast Saturday January 15th
Video
Top Stories
Weather update Saturday January 15th
Top Stories
Tsunami advisory issued for West Coast after eruption of undersea volcano
Evening Forecast – Friday, January 14th
Video
Morning Forecast – Friday, January 14th
Video
Fish & Game Forecast – Friday, January 14th
Sports
League Lights
High School Football
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
SEC Football
NFL
NFL Draft
MLB
Big Tournament
The Simmons’ Duck Report
China 2022
Top Stories
Grambling State University honors Alum & NBA Hall of Fame Willis Reed on Legends Night
Video
Top Stories
Tennis Hall of Famer Chris Evert diagnosed with ovarian cancer
Anti-coronavirus measures tightened across China
Video
Ruston Women hoops takes down Ouachita Parish 57 to 36 & Ruston Bearcats Men takes down #3 ranked Ouachita Lions 49 to 48 in a High School Basketball Showdown
Video
Paul Mainieri inducted into LBCA Hall of Fame
Community
Louisiana Living
Christmas Cheer “Virtual” Food Drive
El Dorado Community Christmas Tree
Remarkable Women
BestReviews
In the Garden
EAT LOCAL!
Boil Advisories
Destination Louisiane
Path to Patriotism
Clear the Shelters
Events
Veterans Voices
Sponsored Content: GET GORDON LEGAL
NBC 10 Salutes
FOX 14 Spotlight
Top Stories
Grambling State University honors Alum & NBA Hall of Fame Willis Reed on Legends Night
Video
MISSING PERSON UPDATE: Zorian Littleberry has been located safely
The Fabric Shop sewing class
Video
Paul Mainieri inducted into LBCA Hall of Fame
Lifestyle
Project Roadblock
Honey Hole Insider
CMA Awards
Moments of Mindfulness
Health Minute
Dr Oz Wellness Network
Ask The Experts
Sponsored Content: Air Service
Sponsored Content: Ameriprise Financial
Sponsored Content: FastServ Medical
Sponsored Content: Floor Works
Sponsored Content: Fresh Start Rehab
Sponsored Content: Hogan Insurance
Sponsored Content: Kens Coffee
Sponsored Content: Magickal Mystic
Sponsored Content: Level Tech
Contest
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with us
TV Schedule
Regional News Partners
About BestReviews
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
School Mask
Mask or no Mask
Search
Search
Search
Evening full weather forecast Sunday January 16th
Video
by:
Brianna Medina
Posted:
Jan 16, 2022 / 05:48 PM CST
/
Updated:
Jan 16, 2022 / 05:48 PM CST
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Daily News
Sign Up
Don't Miss
‘A very violent altercation’ three Monroe men arrested after an altercation during a high school basketball game, police say
Traffic stop on I-20 lands California couple in jail on drug charges
Man sentenced to 1,823 years in prison pardoned
Video
MISSING PERSON: Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office searching for missing Bawcomeville man
Shreveport executive sentenced to 15 years in federal prison, defrauded over $58 million
Don't Miss
FBI: Suspect attacked officer “without provocation” at Pentagon bus platform
Grambling State University honors Alum & NBA Hall of Fame Willis Reed on Legends Night
Video
‘A very violent altercation’ three Monroe men arrested after an altercation during a high school basketball game, police say
COVID-19 in Arkansas: Active cases blast past 90,000, hospitalizations hit highest point since August
Hostages safe after standoff inside Texas synagogue
Video
Celine Dion cancels her North American tour over health issues
MISSING PERSON UPDATE: Zorian Littleberry has been located safely
Trending Stories
‘A very violent altercation’ three Monroe men arrested after an altercation during a high school basketball game, police say
Traffic stop on I-20 lands California couple in jail on drug charges
Man sentenced to 1,823 years in prison pardoned
Video
MISSING PERSON: Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office searching for missing Bawcomeville man
Shreveport executive sentenced to 15 years in federal prison, defrauded over $58 million