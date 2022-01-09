Evening Full Weather Forecast January 9th

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) – A man is wanted for crashing a vehicle into a building and injuring one of the occupants.

According to New Iberia Police, officers responded to a vehicle crash on Thursday in the 700 block of South Lewis St. On arrival, they found a vehicle crashed into a building and the driver gone. The building was occupied at the time of the crash. One of them, a 92-year-old man, was critically injured. He was taken to a Lafayette area hospital where he remains in intensive care.