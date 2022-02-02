A cloudy day here in the ArkLaMiss, temperatures peaked at 70 with a slight drizzle here and there.

For tonight, rain chances increase from earlier today to 60%. With those showers, it will also be a bit breezy with some winds reaching up to 15 MPH. As the cold front approaches our area, temperatures will start their descent to be much cooler, bottoming out in the low 40’s.

Finally, for the day everyone has been waiting to hear about, Thursday. A cold front will be making its way through the ArkLaMiss bringing showers and falling temperatures for the vast majority of the day. A chance that some areas will see freezing rain and other wintery precipitation, here is a breakdown of everything you need to know:

Here is a look at the winter weather advisories currently issued as of 5pm, February 2nd.

Counties/ Parishes in a Winter Storm Warning (Pink): Colombia County, Ouachita County, Union County, Bradley County, Drew County.\

In these areas, freezing rain could leave ice accumulations up to 0.25″. This could lead to dangerous traveling conditions, especially on elevated surfaces. Some isolated power outages aren’t out of the question, stay cautious of downed powerlines.

Counties/ Parishes in a Winter Weather Advisory (Purple): Claiborne Parish, Union Parish, Ashley County, Chicot County.

For these areas, periods of freezing rain still lead to ice accumulations but not quite as much, up to 0.1″. Some travel issues will again be possible, even more so on elevated surfaces.

Areas of Freezing Rain

The areas shaded in pink are the areas most likely to see the change from rain to Freezing Rain, but keep in mind a few degree difference is all you need to get frozen precipitation. While there is a chance for sleet, Freezing Rain will be the dominant precipitation type.

Areas further south, along the I-20 corridor, can’t rule out the chance for lighter, mixed-precipitation early Thursday night into early Friday morning. Accumulations of ice are possible, but it is going to be light, if we see any accumulation at all.

Possible Accumulations

There will be a sharp cutoff between areas that will see ice and those that will experience rain. Most of the ArkLaMiss will come across mostly rainfall with very little to no ice. That being said, for the more northern Counties and Parishes, you could see up to 0.25″ of ice or more.

Looking towards the rest of the week, rain chances drop after Friday, the forecast stays dry for the rest of the week. With that temperatures drop into the upper 20’s Friday night, only rebounding into the mid 40’s for the weekend. Temperatures are on the rise after that into the mid and upper 50’s for the rest of the week.