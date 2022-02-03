If you feel like it’s a bit cooler than yesterday you’d be correct! In fact, there is on average in the ArkLaMiss, there has been 30 degree temperature drop within the last 24 hours. It’s been a bone chilling, damp day thanks to a cold front that passed the other day, we are on the tail and back end of it. So far in the past 24 hours almost 2″ of rain has fallen in Monroe, a little more than 0.5″ in El Dorado, and to the north in Camden almost 1.5″. Temperatures peaked at 38 degrees for just a few minutes around noon, it was also fairly breezy which didn’t help in regard to how cold it felt.

Tonight, its going to be freezing to say the least, temperatures bottoming out in the mid 20’s with a north wind that’ll be pushing 10-15 MPH. There is a 30% chance of precipitation, I say precipitation due to the varying types you’ll see across the area which include: light freezing rain, sleet, and plain drizzle, more on that in a minute.

Important note: please be cautious on elevated surfaces (bridges and overpasses) and slick roads tonight and tomorrow morning.

Watches and Warnings

Counties/ Parishes in a Winter Storm Warning: Columbia County, Union County, Ouachita County, Calhoun County, Bradley County, and Drew County.

Counties/ Parishes in a Winter Weather Advisory: Claiborne Parish, Bienville Parish, Lincoln Parish, Jackson Parish, Union Parish, Ouachita Parish, and Caldwell Parish.

Why some people are going to be receiving sleet vs freezing rain vs rain:

To sum up the photo above, there will always be a cold (frozen, in blue) section at the top of the cloud, how temperatures vary as precipitation falls will determine what type it’ll be. The larger the warm area (in red), the more likely the precipitation to be of a not frozen variety. So, starting with sleet, it has the smallest warm section, the precipitation will be frozen, melt, then refreeze. For freezing rain (this is what most of the ArkLaMiss will see tonight besides rain), the precipitaion will be frozen, then melt and will stay that way until it almost reaches the surface to refreeze again. Rain will never refreeze.

Looking towards the rest of the week, on Friday there will be a 10% chance of rain and will be the last chance for any form of precipitation until later next week. This weekend, clouds will begin to clear, allowing our high temperatures to increase to the low 50’s but the lows to plummet into the mid 20’s. It’ll be a pleasant start to next week with plenty of sunshine and around seasonal temperatures. The highs residing in the mid to upper 50’s and the lows falling to the upper 20’s to low 30’s.