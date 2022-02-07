WEST MONROE, La. (2/7/2022) — A quiet, stagnant upper level pattern will keep the ArkLaMiss rain-free for most of this week. While that’s good for outdoor plans, the drought conditions will persist despite the rainfall we’ve received over the last week.

High pressure at the surface over the northern Gulf will allow winds to shift back to the southeast on Tuesday, leading to the warming trend that will likely continue for the rest of the week. Daytime highs will climb back into the low to mid 60s.

Tuesday morning will likely be the last morning that many locations see the freezing mark, as low temperatures also start to slowly climb. The upper-level pattern is controlled by strong high pressure aloft to our west, keeping moisture from returning in any appreciable sense. What does this mean? Little to no rain chances over the next week to ten days.

A weak cold front is expected to cool most of the area down Saturday evening through Sunday. Highs will fall back into the 50s, and lows could sneak back to near the freezing mark.