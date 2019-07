BATON ROUGE (LSU, Univ. Relations)– A group of LSU students are responsible for saving the life of an LSU faculty member. LSU Boyd professor James Oxley went into sudden cardiac arrest while swimming laps at the indoor pool inside the LSU University Recreation, or UREC, building on Friday, July 5. A Boyd professor is the highest professorial ranking offered by the university.

“I was less than halfway through my regular swim when I stopped swimming. I don’t really know why I stopped,” Oxley said. “Evidently I slipped under the water and came back up and then fell across the lane ropes. John Foster, another swimmer, as well as one other person who we don’t know yet, dragged me out."