EDUCATION: ULM accredited for 10 more years

MONROE, La. (12/11/2019)– The University of Louisiana at Monroe has reaffirmed their institutional accreditation for the next 10 years. It’s from the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges.



According to the SACSCOC, the accreditation means the institution has a purpose appropriate to higher education and has resources, programs, and services sufficient to accomplish and sustain that purpose. It’s a stamp of approval for academic excellence and progress.

“Not only the high quality education, but they also get the opportunities of residential life, student affairs, and student government association, and all of those things were things that were looked at in this process,” Dr. Judy Fellows, VP of Student Affairs and Accreditation Liaison, said.

The accreditation comes after thorough investigation and a strict evaluation of academic programs. Dr. Fellows says the university had to meet more than 70 standards requirements before being accepted.

“Do we operate with integrity, that’s the very first one that we have to do, but also institutional effectiveness,” Dr. Fellows said. “Looking at our numbers, looking at how our data applies to what our students are achieving. We look at faculty qualifications, what the different courses are that are available for students to take.”

So it’s not easy to attain, but ULM has been able to hold to it since 1955. Students say the accreditation is just another reason to be proud of the university they attend.

“This accreditation, for me as a student, validates that the faculty and the professors are doing everything here in the university for our degrees to let us know that it is worth it,” Allie Blackmon, a ULM student, said.

With this confirmation the university is entering their 65th year of continuous accreditation.