Dr. Ralph Abraham stops in Ouachita Parish during tour

MONROE, La. (10/02/19)– Dr. Ralph Abraham, Republican candidate running for Louisiana Governor, held several Get Out The Vote meet & greets throughout Louisiana, including here in Monroe.

Many locals gathered at warehouse one as Dr. Abraham spoke about lowering taxes and getting Louisiana’s infrastructure under control.

The purpose of the tour was to let Louisiana residents know that “Help is on the way”.

Abraham tells NBC 10/FOX 14, while his polling numbers are high and he has the support of President Donald Trump, that’s no reason to slow down.

“We take nothing for granted,” Dr. Abraham said. “We will campaign until the last second, of the last hour, of the last day. It feels good to be where we are, but we are where we are because we have a good team and because we work when nobody else will.”

According to a recent Ballotpedia poll, the Republican Congressman is at 17 percent, Baton Rouge businessman Eddie Rispone is at 23 percent, and Governor John Bell Edwards is at 47 percent support.

Abraham wrapped up his tour in Baton Rouge.