DISCLOSURE LAW: Customers will soon know where their seafood comes from

WEST MONROE, La. (07/29/19)– Starting this September, customers won’t have to question where their seafood is coming from. Restaurants will be required by the Louisiana Health Department to have the answer in plain sight.

A new seafood disclosure law will soon require restaurants in Louisiana to post information about whether or not their shrimp or crawfish is imported, and local restaurant owners agree.

“It should tell where it’s coming from, because I’ve heard stories of certain restaurants that are selling fish from abroad and it’s not being treated right,” Cordell Blockson, Owner of Best Buy Restaurant, said.

According to Lafourche Parish Representative, Jerry “Truck” Gisclair, too little testing is done on seafood entering the United States, that’s why he has sponsored the law.

If you get fish or shrimp, you should know where it’s coming from and what water it’s coming out of,” Blockson said.

Locals say this new law is important because it’s crucial for customers to know what they are putting into their bodies.

“We do need to know what we are putting into our bodies, and since I’m a big seafood eater, I really want to know. I think it’s a good idea and I hope it is successful,” Gloria Johnson, a resident, said.

With the new regulations, restaurants will have the option of posting the disclosure on their menus or at their main entrances.

“I’m just going to put the sign out there and tell them my fish is bought locally, my food is bought locally. I shop here,” Blockson said.

The Louisiana Health Department will begin checking for compliance beginning September 1st.