DeSiard Street Shelter in need of supplies, here’s how you donate

MONROE, La (7/19/19) – The DeSiard Street Shelter has been giving back to those in need for decades. Now they need the public’s help to continue its mission.

“When you do things to help people, you think they’re helping them, but its really helping us, because that’s what Jesus calls us to do, feed my sheep,” said Bisty Beene, Shelter Volunteer.

The DeSiard Street Shelter is a faith-based shelter that has been around for over 20 years, helping those in need of a hot meal and a place to stay.

“Their people in the community that are homeless and they come here to eat and we want to be able to provide a service for them,” said Ella ivory, Case Manager and Social Worker.

Ella Ivory is a case manager at the shelter. She says serving three meals a day, to more than 23,000 people a month can run through supplies and leaves the shelter in need.

“We accept no state or federal funding because we want to be able to help everybody. with the community assisting us we can provide services that we provide for the guests here,” Ivory added.

The shelter has a wish-list of supplies that run from paper goods to cleaning supplies.

“We’re in need of 200 count plates, were also in need of three hundred count bowls and were in need of cutlery packages which consist of per salt and pepper,” Ivory added

The list goes on. Here’s how you can donate:

“They can drop off supplies at the DeSiard street shelter which is located at 807 DeSiard street in Monroe or they can call or inquire about what is needed and that telephone number is 318-737-7539.”

The shelter is open 7 days a week from 6 a.m. till 6 p.m. If you would like to donate, just drop by during their hours of operation.