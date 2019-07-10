Cooking with Olivia: Homemade Oreo Ice Cream

Skip to content
KTVE
Monroe
83°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Your Local Election HQ
Morning News
Louisiana Living
National News
Hidden History
Weird News
Business
Did you see
Entertainment
Top Stories
Louisiana city council moving forward with resolution to ban mayor’s husband from city buildings
Top Stories
Matt Branch, former LSU lineman shot by dog, returns to daily life
Helping Homeless Pets In The Heat
Comic-Con Turns 50!
Match your dog with Disney’s new clothing collection
Weather
Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Forecast
Almanac
Top Stories
Morning Forecast – Friday, July 19th
Top Stories
Fish & Game Forecast – Friday, July 19th
Top Stories
Summer Weather 101 – Rip Currents
Morning Forecast – Thursday, July 18th
Fish & Game Forecast – Thursday, July 18th
As temperatures rise, prepare with Red Cross heat wave safety tips
Sports
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
Matt Branch, former LSU lineman shot by dog, returns to daily life
Top Stories
Three Northeast Louisiana teams take part in Thursday’s 15U Dixie World Series action
Top Stories
El Dorado’s Breya Clark Earns Special Honor
Nike generates $3 Billion in market value after siding with Colin Kaepernick and pulling ‘Betsy Ross’ sneaker
Winners overlook rigged games’ lack of fairness, study finds
Bulldogs find out about Conference USA preseason prediction, during Media Day
Community
St Jude DreamHome Giveaway
Clear the Shelters
Pay it Forward
Events
Pet of the Week
Top Stories
Camp Ouachita coming to an end
Top Stories
Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office addresses motorists and cyclists safety
Top Stories
COMMUNITY CLEAN-UP: Yoga class/community clean-up set for July 27
Weekend events for July 19-21
SOCIAL MEDIA: Why can’t we look away? A look at social media addiction
Summer Weather 101 – Rip Currents
Lifestyle
Honey Hole Insider
Moments of Mindfulness
Health News
Dr Oz Wellness Network
Ask The Experts
Tubbs by Grubbs
FastServ Medical
Air Service
Hogan Insurance
The Travel Company
Kens Coffee
Floor Works
Fresh Start Rehab
Contest
Newsfeed Now
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
Cooking with Olivia: Homemade Oreo Ice Cream
Video
by:
Jonathan Freeman
Posted:
Jul 10, 2019 / 05:00 PM UTC
/
Updated:
Jul 16, 2019 / 05:16 PM UTC
WEST MONROE, La. — Olivia shares her recipe for homemade Oreo ice cream.
Don't Miss
Louisiana city council moving forward with resolution to ban mayor’s husband from city buildings
Matt Branch, former LSU lineman shot by dog, returns to daily life
Morning Forecast – Friday, July 19th
Camp Ouachita coming to an end
Help Wanted at the Census Bureau
Local Teacher Announces Her Run For Representative Of District 16
Three Northeast Louisiana teams take part in Thursday’s 15U Dixie World Series action