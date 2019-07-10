Cooking with Olivia: Homemade Oreo Ice Cream

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) - A special meeting was called in the City of St. Martinville to consider an injunction against the mayor's husband, Lawrence Mitchell to prevent him from entering onto any city property or approaching any city official.

Since December of 2018, Mayor Melinda Mitchell's husband, Lawrence, has allegedly rubbed several city employees the wrong way; including mayor pro tem Craig Prosper who currently has a restraining order on Mr. Mitchell.