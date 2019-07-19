Childhood Literacy: New Mobile Library in Richwood

RICHWOOD, La. (07/19/19)– Amelia Campbell learned about the importance of reading at a young age. Now she is helping kids have access to books at no cost through mobile libraries in the area.

“There is nothing that anybody could give me in this world that could top that feeling,” Campbell said.

The idea is for children to take a book and leave a book at anytime. This particular mobile library is one of three sites campbell has put together.

“I have one located in West Monroe at 1011 Bennie Breece St. and there’s one in Monroe at 3313 Bernstein Park Dr,” Campbell said.

The sites all have different themes. The Mary Goins park mobile library focuses on cultural books in dedication to someone who inspires Campbell.

“Curtis Mayfield made a lot of inspiring sounds, and I think he’s very underrated in the music industry, so this is a dedication to Curtis Mayfield,” Campbell said.

Campbell says childhood literacy is important because it helps spark children’s imagination.

“A lot of the book selections were people who have done things throughout history, so I’m hoping that it will inspire them to follow their dreams,” Campbell said.

Town officials say this will open the door to community growth and childhood literacy in Richwood.

“have them understand the importance of reading and the enjoyment of being able to read. And read not just for learning, but also read for pleasure, so we want them to experience that,” Gerald Brown, Mayor of Richwood, said.

The goal is to open up two more mobile libraries for children to access.