CAMPUS SAFETY: LA Tech Campus Police prepare for fall quarter

As incoming bulldogs prepare for their first quarter, it’s important for students to feel safe on campus, that’s why tech police are doing what they can to make that possible.

“It’s critical for students to understand that we are here to help them,” Randal Hermes, Louisiana Tech Chief of Police, said. “Even if the car won’t start, we’ll come and jump the car off, itf they have a flat tire, we’ll come and help them with that.”

Campus police encourage students to use the buddy system when walking across campus after dark.

“Or make sure someone knows where they are going, and especially when they’re supposed to be back. Safety and situational kind of tips,” Chief Hermes said.

Students can also call the campus police for a golf cart ride across campus if they don’t feel comfortable walking alone.

“And we’ll send a golf cart and a golf cart escort, or we’ll send some of our student employees to escort them if the golf carts aren’t running,” Chief Hermes said.

Although the campus already utilizes blue phones to make calling the station easier for students, Chief Hermes says new phones are coming soon.

“I mean, anything can happen, but this is a very safe campus, and we have a pretty good safety network including all of our cameras, student employees, campus officers who are always on patrol, and just the awareness we have in our campus community,” Chief Hermes said.

Campus police also provide self defense classes for students throughout the school year as requested by organizations.