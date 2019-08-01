Caldwell Parish residents express their thoughts on potential alcohol sales expanding to Sundays

COLUMBIA, La (7/31/19) – Last Monday business people and citizens asked police jurors to consider Sunday alcohol sales in Caldwell Parish. The reaction from residents is quite mixed.

“They sell drugs around here seven days a week so why not alcohol. If you want to drink and if that’s your thing, go for it.,” said Matthew Trahan, a local resident.

Residents in Caldwell Parish believe sales of beer, wine, and liquor by the drink or the package should be sold every day including Sundays.

Many residents believe it will bring more money to the parish

“Because people are going to go out of the parish and buy a little alcohol regardless if we sell it or not and the revenue can help our parish,” said Shawnee Smothers.

“You’re selling something that you usually don’t sell on a Sunday. The sales tax goes up, it’s a revenue thing for the parish,” Trahan added.

“Well, I think it would be alright everybody has their right if someone works on weekends and they want to relax in having a beer. I don’t think there’s nothing wrong with it. It’s their right,” said Carolyn Vaughn, a local resident.

One resident opposed the idea.

“This parish is built on strong Christian morals and I think one day out of the week of not selling alcohol doesn’t hurt. I think selling on Sundays gives people the opportunity not to go to church, not to spend time with their family it just lets them do want they want to do,” said JD Abrams, a local resident.

“I’m a Baptist and it really doesn’t matter what religion you are. It’s that if you want to relax, get you a beer a relax on weekends,” Vaughn added.

The Caldwell Parish police jury will be having another meeting Monday that starts at 9 a.m.