BREAKING: Second person arrested in connection to murder in Union Parish

FARMERVILLE, La. (07/24/19)– Union Parish deputies have arrested 41 year old, Michael Antonio Island, of Farmerville. He’s charged with accessory after the fact.



The sheriff’s office has already issued an arrest warrant charging the victim’s boyfriend with second degree murder.

Maria Sanchez Cardin, from Bernice, was reported missing by a friend in union parish after the 35 year old had not been heard from since Friday.

“At that point in time we initiated an investigation for two possible missing persons,” Dusty Gates, Union Parish Sheriff, said.

For Cardin and her 38 year old boyfriend, Andre Durant Walker, who also hadn’t been seen or heard of.

“We contacted numerous individuals, family members who may have had contact with her, but no one had been in contact with her,” Sheriff Gates, said.

Walker was later arrested in Vicksburg, Mississippi for an armed robbery of a convenient store. During his questioning, Walker told authorities where they could find Cardin’s body.

“We obtained a search warrant for a residence here in Farmerville,” Sheriff Gates, said.

Detectives showed up to walker’s trailer home where they made a grim discovery.

“We found Miss Cardin deceased,” Sheriff Gates, said.

Walker has been charged with second degree murder and is being held in Vicksburg, Mississippi where he awaits his first court date.

“He will go to court in Mississippi over the armed robbery charge, but it’s my understanding from my investigators that Mississippi will allow him to come back to over here and face charges here first,” Sheriff Gates, said.

Cardin’s body has been sent to Little Rock, Arkansas for an autopsy.