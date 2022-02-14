UPDATE, 2:04 p.m.: Opelousas Police say they have identified the body of a 26-year-old man found dead in his home in the 100 block of Nicole Lane, and it appears he died from a gunshot wound.

Corey Rosette, Jr., 26, was found dead in his home by family members after they had not heard from him since Friday, Feb. 11.

Opelousas Police tell News 10 that one person has been taken into custody for questioning, but no charges have been filed or arrests made as of yet.

ORIGINAL POST: OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — The Opelousas Police Department (OPD) is on the scene of a body found inside a home. Police Chief Martin McLendon said foul play is suspected.

The scene is on Nicole Lane. This investigation is ongoing.

No other information is available at this time, but we will continue to update this story as more information is released.