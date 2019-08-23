Bayou Black Open Rodeo helps raise funds for Monroe PD’s O.K. Program

MONROE, La. (08/23/19)– “We’ve had more than 60,000 men and women, boys and girls come through all of these years,” Jamie Mayo, Mayor of Monroe, said.

The Bayou Black Open Rodeo will kick off with a parade that starts at the Monroe zoo and leads to the Monroe civic center where there will be tailgating all day until the main event. Doors will open at 6 and the rodeo will begin at 7.

“The grand opening will be great, usually I come out in a truck, not a horse, I tried that one time, but we will come out and welcome the crowd and then of course, we’ll proceed with the rodeo,” Mayor Mayo said.

A portion of the proceeds from the rodeo will also benefit the Monroe Police Department’s O.K. Program. It’s a program that mentors teenagers in efforts to lower the high incarceration rates and homicides in the area.

“Larry Wilson, who is with our Monroe Police Department, he heads that program, does a great job,” Mayor Mayo said. “We have kids involved in that particular program and they will be here as well.”

Although the rodeo has donated to other non-profits in the past, Mayor Mayo says this is the 8th year that the O.K. Program has benefitted from the event. The program helps improve communities by helping young African American males develop leadership and critical thinking skills and promote academic excellence.

“They have so many different functions throughout the year, it is a mentoring program, so that’s why we really need everybody to come out and have a good time, but also give some of the proceeds to the OK Program.”

For more information on OK Program click on the link below.

https://okprogram.org/