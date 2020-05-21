Skip to content
KTVE - myarklamiss.com
West Monroe
70°
West Monroe
70°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Invasion of Ukraine
Morning Show
Crime
Ark-La-Miss Most Wanted
Ouachita Parish
Local News
Louisiana News
Arkansas News
Mississippi News
Video
Coronavirus
National News
Russia and Ukraine conflict
Politics
LA Politics
AR Politics
Business
Entertainment
Did you see
Press Releases
Top Stories
High-speed chase lands Monroe man behind bars, possessed …
Mimi Reinhard, Schindler’s list typist, dies at 107
Monroe Police arrests 5 in gang-related shooting
Video
Franklin Parish NAACP releases Annual Egg Hunt details
Weather
ArkLaMiss Wx Extra
Current Weather
Today’s Forecast
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Submit your weather pics
Top Stories
Morning Forecast – Monday, April 11th
Video
Top Stories
Fish & Game Forecast – Monday, April 11th
Top Stories
Weekend Forecast – Sunday, April 10th
Video
‘My everything’: Man loses home, wife to tornado
Video
Weekend Forecast – Saturday, April 9th
Video
Ag Update – Friday, April 8th
Video
Sports
League Lights
High School Football
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
SEC Football
NFL
NFL Draft
MLB
Big Tournament
The Simmons’ Duck Report
China 2022
Top Stories
Scheffler’s journey to the Masters a true family …
Gallery
Top Stories
US Olympic figure skater retiring at 16
Stadium politics rile states fighting over NFL teams
ULM Warhawks football debuted back on the Gridiron …
Video
ULM Athletics kicked off Super Weekend with Warhawks …
Video
Community
Louisiana Living
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway 2022
TWIN CITY OUTDOOR’S YARD OF THE WEEK 2022
Remarkable Women
In the Garden
BestReviews
EAT LOCAL!
Boil Advisories
Destination Louisiane
Path to Patriotism
Clear the Shelters
Events
Veterans Voices
Sponsored Content: GET GORDON LEGAL
NBC 10 Salutes
FOX 14 Spotlight
Top Stories
Monroe Police arrests 5 in gang-related shooting
Video
Top Stories
Franklin Parish NAACP releases Annual Egg Hunt details
NBC 10 News Today: National Pet Day, the importance …
Video
NBC 10 News Today: Vision 4 Less Grand Opening
Video
NBC 10 News Today: The Sounds of Spring Concert
Video
Lifestyle
Project Roadblock
Honey Hole Insider
CMA Awards
Moments of Mindfulness
Health Minute
Dr Oz Wellness Network
Ask The Experts
Sponsored Content: Air Service
Sponsored Content: Ameriprise Financial
Sponsored Content: FastServ Medical
Sponsored Content: Floor Works
Sponsored Content: Fresh Start Rehab
Sponsored Content: Hogan Insurance
Sponsored Content: Kens Coffee
Sponsored Content: Magickal Mystic
Contest
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with us
TV Schedule
Regional News Partners
About BestReviews
Sign up for our Newsletters
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
School Mask
Mask or no Mask
Search
Please enter a search term.
TWIN CITY OUTDOOR’S YARD OF THE WEEK 2022
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Daily News
Sign Up
Don't Miss
Monroe Police arrests 5 in gang-related shooting
High-speed chase lands Monroe man behind bars, possessed …
Monroe Police arrest ‘DuceFive’ gang member for shooting
NBC 10 News Today: Arkansas Insulin Copay Cap Bill
12 arrested in murder of Lake Charles girl, age 6
April 17 2022 11:59 pm
Don't Miss
Mimi Reinhard, Schindler’s list typist, dies at 107
Monroe Police arrests 5 in gang-related shooting
Franklin Parish NAACP releases Annual Egg Hunt details
Can cancer blood tests live up to promise of saving …
Russia hits Ukraine’s air defenses ahead of eastern …
Trending Stories
Monroe Police arrests 5 in gang-related shooting
High-speed chase lands Monroe man behind bars, possessed …
Monroe Police arrest ‘DuceFive’ gang member for shooting
NBC 10 News Today: Arkansas Insulin Copay Cap Bill
12 arrested in murder of Lake Charles girl, age 6