TRAFFIC ALERT: Overturned 18-wheeler on I-20 near Columbia exit

MONROE, La. — Emergency crews are working a traffic accident involving an 18-wheeler that overturned on the I-20 Eastbound off ramp at the Columbia exit.
Officials with the Monroe Police Department say crews are working to remove the 18-wheeler to allow traffic to flow normally.
All drivers are asked to avoid this area until the roadways clear.
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.
- Bill would create sex assault solutions task force for Coast Guard
- New postmaster general could signal big changes to postal service
- Two Texans will play a big role in Trump impeachment trial
- Blue Water Navy in Washington fighting to get benefits for Guam veterans
- Appeals court rules against convict over gender pronouns