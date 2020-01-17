TRAFFIC ALERT: Overturned 18-wheeler on I-20 near Columbia exit

MONROE, La. — Emergency crews are working a traffic accident involving an 18-wheeler that overturned on the I-20 Eastbound off ramp at the Columbia exit.

Officials with the Monroe Police Department say crews are working to remove the 18-wheeler to allow traffic to flow normally.

All drivers are asked to avoid this area until the roadways clear.

