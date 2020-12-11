Part of north 18th Street to close Friday, December 11

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – Monroe city leaders say a portion of north 18th Street in Monroe will be closed because of the repairs being made to the Texas Street Sewer Lift station.

The city says the road will be closed Friday, December 11th starting at 7:30 a.m. and is not expected to last more than two or three days. The closure will last until the short-term repair is complete.

It will impact approximately one city block of Oliver Road. Traffic will be rerouted around that area.

We will update you should this timeline change.

For more information about the Texas Street Sewer Lift station, click here.