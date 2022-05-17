Tracking The Tropics

Skip to content
KTVE - myarklamiss.com
West Monroe
88°
West Monroe
88°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Morning Show
Crime
Ark-La-Miss Most Wanted
Ouachita Parish
Local News
Louisiana News
Arkansas News
Mississippi News
Video
Coronavirus
National News
Russia and Ukraine conflict
Politics
LA Politics
AR Politics
Business
Entertainment
Did you see
Press Releases
Automotive News
Top Stories
Louisiana man arrested on 100 counts of child porn, …
Bills banning controversial race discussions in classrooms …
Video
Congress holds first UFO hearing in 50 years
Video
Verizon customers’ bills are going up next month
Video
Weather
ArkLaMiss Wx Extra
Current Weather
Today’s Forecast
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Submit your weather pics
Top Stories
Morning Forecast – Tuesday, May 17th
Video
Top Stories
Fish & Game Forecast – Tuesday, May 17th
Top Stories
Ag Report – Monday, May 16th
Video
Evening Forecast – Monday, May 16th
Video
Morning Forecast – Monday, May 16th
Video
Fish & Game Forecast – Monday, May 16th
Sports
League Lights
High School Football
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
SEC Football
NFL
NFL Draft
MLB
Big Tournament
The Simmons’ Duck Report
China 2022
Top Stories
LSU Football to open season in prime time
Top Stories
Lucky Number 7: Claiborne Christian wins another …
Video
NBC 10 Weekend Sports Recap (May 16th, 2022)
Video
Southern Arkansas baseball to host NCAA regional …
Louisiana Tech golf’s Sam Murphy takes part in NCAA …
Video
Community
Louisiana Living
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway 2022
TWIN CITY OUTDOOR’S YARD OF THE WEEK 2022
Salute to the Veterans
Remarkable Women
In the Garden
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
EAT LOCAL!
Boil Advisories
Destination Louisiane
Path to Patriotism
Clear the Shelters
Events
Veterans Voices
HONORING THE GRADUATES 2022
Sponsored Content: GET GORDON LEGAL
NBC 10 Salutes
FOX 14 Spotlight
Top Stories
Louisiana Living: Chennault Aviation & Military Museum
Video
Local law enforcement brings awareness to Special …
Video
Louisiana Living: Avalon Place Assisted Living
Video
Louisiana Living: Monroe Regional Black Chamber of …
Video
Lifestyle
Project Roadblock
Honey Hole Insider
CMA Awards
Moments of Mindfulness
Health Minute
Dr Oz Wellness Network
Ask The Experts
Sponsored Content: Air Service
Sponsored Content: Ameriprise Financial
Sponsored Content: FastServ Medical
Sponsored Content: Floor Works
Sponsored Content: Fresh Start Rehab
Sponsored Content: Hogan Insurance
Sponsored Content: Kens Coffee
Sponsored Content: Magickal Mystic
Contest
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with us
TV Schedule
Regional News Partners
About BestReviews
Sign up for our Newsletters
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
School Mask
Mask or no Mask
Search
Please enter a search term.
Tracking The Tropics
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Daily News
Sign Up
Saharan Dust
Gulf & Caribbean View
Atlantic View
Full Tropics view
Don't Miss
Early morning shooting claims the life of Monroe …
SLPSO: Woman leaves kids alone, asleep in hot van
Married couple from Louisiana accused of stealing …
South 2nd Street shooting lands West Monroe man in …
UPDATE: Ouachita Parish Sheriff deputies find Richland …
Don't Miss
Local law enforcement brings awareness to Special …
Bills on ‘critical race theory’ fail in committee
Congress holds first UFO hearing in 50 years
Verizon customers’ bills are going up next month
La. receives $38M grant for Ida, Laura, Delta relief
Trending Stories
Early morning shooting claims the life of Monroe …
SLPSO: Woman leaves kids alone, asleep in hot van
Married couple from Louisiana accused of stealing …
South 2nd Street shooting lands West Monroe man in …
UPDATE: Ouachita Parish Sheriff deputies find Richland …