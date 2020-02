OUACHITA PARISH, LA (20/09/20)--The Krewe de Riviere Mardi Gras parade rolled out Saturday night and hundreds of people stood on the streets and caught any and all throws. While some throws made it into bags, others filled ditches and sidewalks. So...what does the day after a Mardi Gras parade look like?

"After we enjoy the parades and have our fun, we can get out and really clean up and make things look like it never happened," said Adrienne LaFrance-Wells, West Monroe Downtown Manager.

Local volunteers grabbed the gloves and trash bags for the first Krewe of Klean in the twin cities. An effort to increase public awareness on litter being left behind.

"It gives the citizens of Ouachita Parish a sense of pride, that after the parade is over, everything is nice and clean and it makes you feel responsible," said Stuart Hodnett, Ouachita Green Director.