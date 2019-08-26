Local library offers digital class to help parents keep up with their kids and social media

MONROE, La. (08/26/19)– It seems as though there is a new app or social media outlet everyday, and it’s getting harder for parents to keep up with the latest trends online, so the Ouachita Parish Public Library is hosting a class to help parents keep an eye on what their teenagers are doing on their smart phones.

Whether it’s Facebook, Snapchat, or Twitter, what you or your children post will be on the internet forever. That’s why it’s important for kids to learn about the consequences before they press send.

“The library is all about literacy and today that means digital literacy as well. Knowing how to safely surf the internet, how to safely interact with apps on your smartphones, so we’re trying to provide information to parents,” Danielle Kelley Tolbird, Communications Coordinator, said.

The class is also open to teens in hopes of warning them to think before posting. The goal is to help kids make healthier choices when navigating through the internet.

“With apps like Snapchat, things “disappear” but they don’t really disappear,” Tolbird said. “And I think there’s this false sense of security, so we’re trying to educate the public that not everything you see on the internet is real. Nothing on the internet is private. Everything on the internet may be permanent.”

Library personnel say they hope teens learn what they post now will eventually affect them in the future.

“We’ve seen recently in the media, people making bad mistakes when they’re younger, and then it coming and biting them in the butt later and affecting their job or their political careers later,” Clair Roane, Teen Services Librarian, said. “We’re hoping that it doesn’t happen to any of the kids in our community here.”

The course will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 27, at the Main Branch Library located at 1800 Stubbs Avenue in Monroe at 5:30.