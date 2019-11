WEST MONROE, La. (11/20/19) — Are you looking to give back this holiday season? Well, join in and donate to the Holiday Cheer Food Drive!

You can help families in our area by donating non-perishable food items today. The food drive is sponsored by KTVE/KARD with partners from the Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana and Coca-Cola.

For more details, you can call the Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana at 318-322-3567.