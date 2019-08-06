Enhancements underway for St Francis Medical Center

MONROE, La (08/06/19)– St. Francis Medical Center has planned a 4-year $80 million capital campaign for both interior and exterior enhancements. This includes tearing down it’s old parking garage.

“That old structure was built in about 1953, and it hasn’t been used for about the last 10 years,” Kristin Wolkart, St Francis Medical Center President, said. “It’s been fenced off, so we are really excited to bring that old structure down, so we’ll have room for some green space and future expansion.”

Construction will begin on August 14th and valet parking will be provided until the project is complete. The hospital is remodeling the cafeteria, kitchen, dining area, and every patient room, as well.

“New air conditioning, new plumbing, new floors, new walls,” Wolkart, said. “We are super excited about that. It is going to take a little longer. It’ll take about 3 years to complete from top to bottom.”

Updated technology will also be added including a brand new operating room.

“And a brand new hybrid surgical suite as well as a brand new cath lab, so all of those things to really elevate our surgical services as well as our heart care in the community,” Wolkart, said.

St. Francis Medical Center also has had a blessing to open another Primary Care Clinic in Monroe. It’s located at the 1500 block of Royale Avenue. Providers at the clinic include a medical doctor and an advanced practice medical nurse.