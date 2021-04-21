Louisiana soccer team sues US after coach is denied entry

top story

by: Jeff Martin

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Jan. 16, 2018 file photo, a Visa Services gazebo stands outside the U.S. Embassy in London as visa applicants wait to go inside. A youth soccer club hoping to welcome its new coach from the United Kingdom to Louisiana says it has been caught up in a bureaucratic quagmire for more than a year. The recently filed federal lawsuit that involves a presidential order aimed at curbing travel to stop the spread of COVID-19 names the U.S. Department of State and the U.S. embassy in London as defendants. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File)

A youth soccer club hoping to welcome its new coach from the United Kingdom to Louisiana says it has been caught up in a months-long bureaucratic quagmire.

It recently filed a federal lawsuit that involves a presidential order aimed at curbing travel to stop the spread of COVID-19. It names the U.S. Department of State and the U.S. embassy in London as defendants.

But a lawyer for the Houma Terrebonne Soccer Association says the coach’s visa application should have been approved months ago and is a separate issue from the president’s travel rules. The State Department said it doesn’t comment on pending litigation.

