RICHWOOD, La (KTVE/KARD)–The Northeast Delta Human services authority along with the town of Richwood are partnering to collect prescription drugs off the streets. The two say they plan to use a prescription “Take Back” box to save lives.

Kara Etienne, Opioid prevention manager,”The purpose of the box and the reason that we placed it in the community is to help combat the opioid epedimic, specifically our precription pain meds.”

The town of Richwood and the Northeast delta Human services Authority recently unveiled their prescription “Take Back” box. The box will give Richwood residents the opportunity to dispose of unsed prescribed medicine. Opioid prevention manager Kara Etienne says lives can be lost of medication falls into the wrong hands.

Kara Etienne, “We’re experiencing an increase in presciption drug overdoses ,and then we’re also having an increase in fake pills getting out on the market and just a varierty of diffrent factors that are taken place when it comes to presciption pain meds in our community.”

Richwood mayor Gerald Brown was the first to use the box , and says he encourages residents to do the same.

Gerald Brown,”I have a older brother who’s on some prescription meds and he had some that frankly he just doesn’t use anymore or he’s been perscribed soemthing different. So i was like i’m going to take these ones that he’s not using and we’re going to get rid of these so that no mistakes happen here.”

The box is located at the Richwood town hall office.