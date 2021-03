LAKE CHARLES, La– The annual Black Heritage Festival of Louisiana is going virtual this year!

The festival, which started in 1988, was designed to foster pride and bring cultural awareness to residents in Southwest Louisiana.

A pride and cultural movement that resonates even today. Especially, in light of the hardships that the black community community continues to endure.

This year, the festival was held virtually in Lake Charles at 7 p.m. today. You can catch the link here: