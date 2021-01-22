Skip to content
KTVE - myarklamiss.com
West Monroe
50°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Louisiana News
Arkansas News
Coronavirus
Your Local Election HQ
Morning News
Louisiana Living
National News
Hidden History
Business
Did you see
Entertainment
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Crime
Top Stories
‘Just want to say thank you’: First lady Jill Biden delivers cookies to National Guard troops
Video
Top Stories
Tickets for the 19th Annual St. Jude Dream Home are on sale now! Get yours today!
Video
Schumer: Trump impeachment trial to begin week of Feb. 8
Gallery
7 face charges in last year’s attack on restaurant hostess
Brexit leader to head Mississippi public policy center
Gallery
Weather
Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Forecast
Almanac
Submit your weather pics
Top Stories
Morning Forecast – Friday, January 22nd
Video
Top Stories
Fish & Game Forecast – Friday, January 22nd
Top Stories
Morning Forecast – Thursday, January 21st
Video
Fish & Game Forecast – Thursday, January 21st
Morning Forecast – Wednesday, January 20th
Video
Fish & Game Forecast – Wednesday, January 20th
Sports
High School Football
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
The Big Game
Japan 2020
Big Race – Daytona
SEC Football
NFL
MLB
Big Tournament
The Simmons’ Duck Report
Top Stories
Drew Brees’ wife discloses unknown injuries plaguing Saints QB throughout season
Video
Top Stories
ULM introduces new football coaching staff|Bowden says “I’ve been the turn around guy”
Video
Former LSU Tiger one of the best bets this weekend on the PGA Tour
Super Host? Bucs can become 1st to play Super Bowl at home
AP sources: Saints’ Nielsen passes on LSU job, stays in NFL
Community
Home for the Holidays
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway 2021!
EAT LOCAL!
Veterans Voices
Path to Patriotism
Clear the Shelters
Events
Hispanic Heritage Month
Destination Louisiane
State Farm Good News
TWIN CITY OUTDOOR’S YARD OF THE WEEK 2020
NBC 10 Salutes
FOX 14 Spotlight
El Dorado Community Christmas Tree
El Dorado Ice Skating Rink
Top Stories
Grambling State University Baseball Coaches react to Hank Aaron’s death
Video
TRAFFIC ALERT: City of Monroe announces new construction project
ULM to unveil BLM public artwork on Monday, Jan. 25
OPPJ hires new Director of Green Oaks Detention Center in Monroe
Video
Lifestyle
Project Roadblock
Honey Hole Insider
CMA Awards
Moments of Mindfulness
Health News
Dr Oz Wellness Network
The Mel Robbins Show
Ask The Experts
Air Service
Ameriprise Financial
FastServ Medical
Floor Works
Fresh Start Rehab
Hogan Insurance
Kens Coffee
Magickal Mystic
Contest
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
top story
ROAD TO RECOVERY: Women search for new life at the Magdalene House of El Dorado
Video
Grambling State University Baseball Coaches react to Hank Aaron’s death
Video
Don't Miss
TRAFFIC ALERT: City of Monroe announces new construction project
Tickets for the 19th Annual St. Jude Dream Home are on sale now! Get yours today!
Video
ROAD TO RECOVERY: Women search for new life at the Magdalene House of El Dorado
Video
Weather
MPD: Missing Juvenile Alert
Don't Miss
‘Just want to say thank you’: First lady Jill Biden delivers cookies to National Guard troops
Video
Tickets for the 19th Annual St. Jude Dream Home are on sale now! Get yours today!
Video
Schumer: Trump impeachment trial to begin week of Feb. 8
Gallery
7 face charges in last year’s attack on restaurant hostess
Thousands of Hong Kongers locked down to contain coronavirus
Gallery
Mississippi eases some education mandates amid pandemic
Rep. Ocasio-Cortez responds to arrest of Capitol riot suspect who allegedly said ‘Assassinate AOC’
Trending Stories
TRAFFIC ALERT: City of Monroe announces new construction project
Tickets for the 19th Annual St. Jude Dream Home are on sale now! Get yours today!
Video
ROAD TO RECOVERY: Women search for new life at the Magdalene House of El Dorado
Video
Weather
MPD: Missing Juvenile Alert