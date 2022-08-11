The honors continue for Bill Russell, now posthumously.

Thursday, the West Monroe native was laid to rest. The same day, the NBA announces it will honor the Naismith NBA Hall of Fame inductee.

The league announces his No. 6 jersey will be retired across the NBA, starting at the beginning of the 2022-23 season.

Russell becomes the first player in the association’s history to have his number hung from the rafters, across all 30 arenas.

Currently, five active players wear the No. 6 jersey, including Lakers star LeBron James. But, they will be grandfathered, and not forced to change their jersey numbers.

The NBA Finals MVP award is named after Russell.

Bill Russell passed away at the age of 88 on July 31.