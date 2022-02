Sunday night, the Rams defeated the Bengals, 23-20, in Super Bowl LVI. West Monroe High School alum, Andrew Whitworth, wins his first career Super Bowl.

The former Rebel previously spent 11 seasons in Cincinnati from 2006-16, before signing with the Rams in 2017.

With the victory, Whitworth joins Tom Brady and former Giants punter Jeff Feagles to win a Super Bowl at the age of 40 or over.