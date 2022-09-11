It hasn’t even been a month since Kavontae Turpin’s break out game versus the Chargers.

Now, it seems the Cowboys are high on the Neville alum, even giving him Tony Romo’s former No. 9 jersey.

Turpin could be spotted returning kicks during Sunday Night Football, when the Cowboys host the Buccaneers at 7:20 on KTVE 10.

Less than three weeks ago, the Neville alum returned a punt and a kick for a pair of scores, totaling 184 yards.

He would love to be a receiver, but Turpin welcomes any opportunity.

“For years now, in the USFL and in Europe, that’s been a big part of my career is special teams, ” says Turpin. “So, I’ve been working on receiver because everybody knows I’m a special teams guy. I came in trying to show them that I’m a receiver. So, I’m here just trying to help the guys in the receiver room, and help them with knowledge and anything I can do. But, at the same time I’m just here trying to win games.”