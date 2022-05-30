Less than 24 hours after the Bulldogs provided excitement, players on Monday were overjoyed to hear their school’s name called on television.

Players, coaches, and those who’ve been with the team since workouts began in early 2022, learned they’ll continue their season in Austin. Lane Burroughs’ team (42-19) will be paired with host-school Texas (42-19), Dallas Baptist (34-22-1), and Air Force (30-27).

First pitch will get underway on Friday, with times and opponents announced later.

AUSTIN REGIONAL:

(1) Texas

(2) Louisiana Tech

(3) Dallas Baptist

(4) Air Force

For the 10th time in program history and the 3rd appearance since 2016…



We are Regional BOUND and headed to Austin! pic.twitter.com/FuDKiOHiYN — Diamond Dogs (@LATechBSB) May 30, 2022

There’s a local tie in this regional, Sterlington High School alum, Jarrett McDonald plays for Dallas Baptist.