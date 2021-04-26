Louisiana DOTD recognizes Work Zone Awareness Week

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) says that it will observe Work Zone Awareness Week April 26-30.

This is a nationwide safety campaign created to bring awareness to the men and women in work zones across the country. The campaign’s purpose is to also encourage motorists to use safety precautions while driving through work zones.

This year’s theme is “Drive Safe. Work Safe. Save Lives.”, which supports the message DOTD has already been presenting to drivers; to pay attention and slow down in work zones.

“If you drive carefully you can save the lives of those who work on our very active roadways,” said Gov. John Bel Edwards. “Every day these employees put themselves in potentially dangerous situations. Most fatal work zones crashes occur in the summer and in the fall, and with the increase in funding for infrastructure improvements comes an increase in work zones.”

The annual safety cone memorial will be displayed in front of DOTD headquarters in Baton Rouge. The memorial pays respect to those who have lost their lives in work zones.

According to DOTD, in 2019, there were 762 fatal crashes and 842 deaths in work zones across the nation. That same year in Louisiana, there were reportedly 10 fatal crashes and 11 fatalities. Nationwide, there were 135 worker casualties in 2019, in which two of those were work zone related deaths in Louisiana.

“Work zone safety awareness is a very important issue that needs to be placed front and center,” said Lisa Freeman, Louisiana Highway Safety Commission Executive Director. “When we look at the issue of work zone safety in the eyes of those who actually work in this environment, it becomes clear that we all must be responsible and tentative drivers. Hundreds of these workers are seriously injured, and there are those who die each year, because drivers don’t slow down, put their phones down, choose to drive impaired, and oftentimes, a deadly combination of all these things. Committing to a safe driving behavior is a win-win for everyone on the roadway.”

April 28 is Go Orange Day to show support for work zone safety. Those wanting to join or follow along on social media can do so by using the hashtags #GoOrange4Safety and #NWZAW. For more information about Work Zone Awareness, visit www.destinationzerodeaths.com.

For information on DOTD, please visit www.dotd.la.gov, email dotdcs@la.gov, or call DOTD’s Customer Service Center at (225) 379-1232 or 1-877-4LADOTD (1-877-452-3683). Business hours are 7:30 a.m. – 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.